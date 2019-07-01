Andrew Kober to Join Cast of Beautiful on Broadway

Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Sunday in the Park With George) will join the cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as Don Kirshner starting Tuesday, July 16. He will temporarily replace Paul Anthony Stewart, who will return to the role on Tuesday, September 3.

With a book by Douglas McGrath and songs from the catalogue of Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, Beautiful officially opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 12, 2014. The show follows the life and career of singer-songwriter King and colleagues Goffin, Mann, and Weil, and features songs including "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." Marc Bruni directs.

Vanessa Carlton is currently making her Broadway debut as Carole King. In addition to Stewart as Don Kirshner, the rest of the cast includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, and Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.