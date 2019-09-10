American Theater Hall of Fame to Induct André De Shields, Donna McKechnie, and More

The American Theater Hall of Fame has released its list of 2019 inductees.

Joining the ranks of theater legends will be Tony-winning actor André De Shields (Hadestown), Tony-winning actor Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line), Tony-winning performer and choreographer Ann Reinking (Chicago), Goodspeed Musicals founder Michael Price, director and playwright Emily Mann (Gloria: A Life), six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, theater critic Michael Feingold, and, posthumously, three-time Tony-winning playwright Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray).

Founded in 1970 by James M. Nederlander and Earl Blackwell, the American Theater Hall of Fame annually honors Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater. To be eligible for nomination, the theater professional must have 25 years in Broadway theater with five major productions, or a pioneering career in off-Broadway or regional theater. Over 300 American theater critics and members of the Theater Hall of Fame are mailed ballots every August.

The 49th Annual Theater Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Monday, November 18, at 7pm in the North Rotunda of the Gershwin Theatre, home of Broadway's Wicked.