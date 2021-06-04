Adrian Lester to Join Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley in Broadway Return of Lehman Trilogy

The acclaimed National Theatre production of Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy will return to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre beginning Saturday, September 25, with opening night set for Thursday, October 14. The production was in previews when theaters shut down in March 2020.

Adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes, the production will once again feature original cast members Simon Russell Beale as Henry Lehman and Adam Godley as Mayer Lehman, with Adrian Lester, in his Broadway debut, rounding out the trio as Emanuel Lehman. Original cast member Ben Miles, who was appearing in the show on Broadway when the pandemic hit, will be reprising his performance as Thomas Cromwell in the third of Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall plays, The Mirror and the Light, at the same time in London.

The Lehman Trilogy comes to Broadway following sold-out runs in London and at New York's Park Avenue Armory. The creative team includes Es Devlin (scenic design), Katrina Lindsay (costume design), Luke Halls (video design), Jon Clark (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer & sound design), Dominic Bilkey (co-sound design), Candida Caldicot (music direction), Polly Bennett (movement), and Charmian Hoare (voice). The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Following its 14-week Broadway run, the production will play Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre (March 3-April 10) and American Conservatory Theater's Geary Theater (April 20-May 22), with casting to be announced.