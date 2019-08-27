See Opening Night Photos From Six at American Repertory Theater

The American Repertory Theater has released photos from the opening night of Six, the critically acclaimed musical from London's West End. The musical officially opened on Saturday, August 24, and is set to close on Sunday, September 29.

American Repertory Theater artistic producer Mark Lunsford (standing, right) toasts the Queens.

(© Evgenia Eliseeva)

The musical is described as follows: "Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived; for many years the six wives of Henry VIII have been reduced to a single rhyme. Now they have picked up the microphone to retell their stories, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of twenty-first century girl power."

The company of Six.

(© Evgenia Eliseeva)

The cast of Six features Adriana Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

Roberta Duchak (music director, second from left) with the Six band, the Ladies in Waiting: Kimi Hayes, Julia Schade, Kate Foss, and Elena Bonomo.

(© Evgenia Eliseeva)

The musical is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The production's creative team includes choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music supervision by Joe Beighton, scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, music direction by Roberta Duchak, and orchestrations by Tom Curran.