Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Moby-Dick Receive Elliot Norton Award Nominations

The Boston Theater Critics Association has announced the 2020 Elliot Norton Award nominations. Winners will be announced in a digital ceremony on Monday, May 11, at 7pm ET.

Dave Malloy's musical Moby-Dick received seven nominations, including Outstanding Musical Production. Malloy earned a nod for his script, with director Rachel Chavkin being nominated in the direction, large theater, category. Leading man Tom Nelis earned a Best Actor in a Musical nomination, with whole company earning an Ensemble nomination.

Tony winners Alice Ripley and Billy Porter both earned spots on the list, Ripley for her performance as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's Sunset Boulevard, Porter for directing The Purists at the Huntington Theatre Company. Both productions also earned seven nominations each.

Veteran Boston stage actor Johnny Lee Davenport will posthumously receive the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence. Davenport died February 2 at the age of 69 from acute myeloid leukemia.

Shear Madness will receive a Special Citation commemorating its recently concluded 40-year run at the Charles Playhouse.

