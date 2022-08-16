Madison Ferris to Lead All of Me at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for the world premiere of All of Me, by Laura Winters. Performances will run on the Boyd-Quinson Stage from September 21-October 9.

All of Me is described as follows: "Boy meets girl. Boy uses wheelchair, girl uses scooter. Boy and girl use text-to-speech technology to connect to each other and the world around them. Love is holding them together even when the people in their lives want to pull them apart. It's a romantic coming-of-age story that hasn't been seen before."

Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, the cast will feature Madison Ferris (Broadway's 2017 The Glass Menagerie revival) as Lucy, Danny Gomez (NBC's New Amsterdam) as Alfonso, Alexandra Seal (Showtime's Escape at Dannemora) as Jackie, Leah Hocking (Billy Elliot on Broadway) as Connie, Maggie Bofill (Between Riverside and Crazy off-Broadway) as Elena, and Jack Fellows (One Man, Two Guvnors at St. Louis Rep) as Moose.

The creative team includes scenic design by Brian Prather, costume design by Sarah LeFeber, lighting design by Miriam Crowe, and sound design by Matt Otto.