Casting Set for Fiddler on the Roof National Tour, Resuming Performances in October

Following an 18-month hiatus, the national tour of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Bartlett Sher, will resume performances on October 29 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in South Carolina.

Returning to the show will be Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka, and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable, with new cast members Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, SJ Mendelson as Yente, Daniel Kushner as Motel, and Solomon Reynolds as Perchik.

Rounding out the ensemble are Danny Arnold, Nick Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Morgan Cohen, David Scott Curtis, Eddieomar Gonzalez-Castillo, Ansley Grace Hamilton, Jenna Harwood, Jonathan Hashmonay, Elliot Lazar, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Max O'Connell, Honza Pelichovsky, Carly Post, Lauren Blair Smith, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Brooke Wetterhahn, and Scott Willits.

Written by Joseph Stein, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick, this Tony Award-nominated production of Fiddler on the Roof is choreographed by Hofesh Shechter, with musical supervision byTed Sperling, scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.