J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne Bring Harry Potter to the West Coast

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to San Francisco's Curran, beginning performances on October 23 (Part One) and 24 (Part Two). In preparation, creators J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne took part in a recent conversation to discuss the run:

The creative team features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.

The story of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is described as follows: "It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places."