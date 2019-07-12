Berkeley Rep Announces Tale of Desperaux Musical, Two More Directors

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced that The Tale of Desperaux, a new musical, will join their 2019-20 season. It will be the second installment of the seven-show series, and previews will begin on Thursday, November 21 with the final performance scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The Tale of Desperaux originated as a Newberry Medal-winning children's book by Kate DiCamillo, which follows the adventures of a mouse who dreams of becoming a knight. The musical adaptation was written and directed by PigPen Theatre Co., who will also lend their talents to the Berkeley Rep production, and codirected by Marc Bruni.

In addition, Berkeley Rep has also announced two additional directors for their upcoming season. Anne Kauffman will helm the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem, and Jaki Bradley will direct Suzan-Lori Parks' White Noise.

More information about the 2019-20 season will be announced in the coming weeks.