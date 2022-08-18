Jacob Perkins's The Gold Room to Make World Premiere at HERE

I am a slow tide will present the world premiere of Jacob Perkins's The Gold Room, which is set to begin previews at HERE on October 14 ahead of an official opening night on October 16. Tickets are on sale through November 5.

Scott Parkinson (The Coast of Utopia) and Robert Stanton (Ink) star as two middle-aged men who meet for a chance sexual encounter, only to find themselves entangled in a haunting role-play.

"The Gold Room is an interrogation of the violence I've done to myself in response to the violence others have done to me," says playwright Jacob Perkins.

Gus Heagerty directs a creative team that includes Emona Stoykova (set design), greer x (lighting design), Elizabeth Caitlin Ward (costume design), Andie Lerner (production stage manager), Sam Max (producer), and Anne Troup (producer).