The Office! A Musical Parody Celebrates One Year Off-Broadway

The Office! A Musical Parody will celebrate its first anniversary off-Broadway on Friday, September 20. As it enters its second year, it will have played 316 performances in the Jerry Orbach Theatre at the Theater Center.

The Office! A Musical Parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner, and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick. The creative team includes scenic designer Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer Alex Stevens, sound designer Matthew Fischerand, and costume designer Dustin Cross.

The popular spoof of the hit TV series also recently launched a North American Tour with a four-week sitdown in Toronto at the CAA Theatre. The US tour kicks off on September 26 in the founding city of Dunder Mifflin — Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The musical's cast features Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Chase McCall, Tom McGovern, Taylor Coriell, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, and Sara Kase.