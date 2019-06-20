Hamilton's Javier Muñoz and More Announced for The New Englanders

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced complete casting today for The New Englanders, opening at New York City Center's Stage II on October 2.

Teagle F. Bougere (Aaron), Patrick Breen (Samuel), Crystal Finn (Laura Charpie), Javier Muñoz (Raul), Uly Schlesinger (Atlas), and Kara Young (Eisa) join playwright Jeff Augustin and director Saheem Ali.

The creative team included Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design), and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).

The play is described as follows: "Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future."

Previews will begin September 17.