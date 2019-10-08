Target Margin Theater Announces 2019-20 Season

Target Margin Theater has announced its 2019-20 season.

Among the company's offerings this season are workshop presentations of plays building toward a 12-hour retelling of The One Thousand and One Nights, to be presented in spring 2021. The presentations will include The Sea the Sea, October 23 at the Doxsee; Pussycock Know Nothing, January 23-25, 2020, at Long Island City's the Chocolate Factory; and You Are Not Broken, March 5-14, 2020, at the Doxsee. The company will close out its exploration of The One Thousand and One Nights with Cities of Brass, the June 2020 edition of Target Margin's annual TMT Lab.

In addition, the company will present the world premiere of Present Shame and Further Woe (April 30-May 16, 2020), conceived and directed by Target Margin associate artistic director Moe Yousuf. The play is described as a "fantasia in b-flat for bagpipes [that] explores South Asian nostalgia for the former British Empire, its traditions and subcultures, most notably those concerning William Shakespeare."

And finally, the company will present David Commander's digital puppetry performance Fear in the Western World (January 2-19, 2020) and Jeremy Tiang and Michael Leibenluft's Salesman之死: The (Almost!) True Story of the 1983 Production of Death of a Salesman at the Beijing People's Arts Theatre Directed by Mr. Arthur Miller Himself From a Script Translated by Mr. Ying Ruocheng Who Also Played Willy Loman (March 29-April 19, 2020).