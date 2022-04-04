Playwrights Horizons Announces 2022-23 Season Lineup

Playwrights Horizons has announced the lineup of productions set for its 2022-23 season. The season will feature five works, including co-productions with Page 73 Productions, WP Theater, and MCC Theater.

Opening the season on the Playwrights Horizons Mainstage in October will be the New York premiere of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and National Theatre Production of Downstate, written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Bruce Norris (Clybourne Park) and directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon.

Following on the Mainstage in February 2023 will be the world premiere of The Trees, written by Agnes Borinsky and directed by Tina Satter. The Trees was commissioned by Playwrights Horizons with funds provided by the Jody Falco and Jeffrey Steinman Commissions for Emerging Playwrights, and is co-produced with Page 73 Productions.

The final Mainstage production will be a May 2023 world premiere of Wet Brain, written by John J. Caswell, Jr., co-produced with MCC Theater.

Productions coming to the Peter Jay Sharp Theater will be Catch as Catch Can, written by Mia Chung and directed by Daniel Aukin (October 2022); and the world premiere of Regretfully, So the Birds Are, written by Julia Izumi, directed by Jenny Koons, and co-produced with WP Theater (March 2023).

Playwrights Horizons press materials note that the 2022-23 season productions "consider and radically challenge the very idea of normalcy. Whether breaking from realism to open symbolic worlds; dauntlessly confronting questions of justice and hypocrisy; or matching narrative adventurousness with adventurous form; this collection of plays signals a new era of imaginative theater at Playwrights Horizons."

