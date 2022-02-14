On Sugarland Cancels Performances Through February 20

Performances of the off-Broadway debut of Aleshea Harris's On Sugarland have been canceled through February 20 due to positive COVID tests in the company. Performances are scheduled to resume at New York Theatre Workshop on Tuesday, February 22. The official opening night has been changed to March 3, and the production will now run through March 20.

On Sugarland is described as follows: "Sugarland is on precarious soil—three mobile homes line a southern cul-de-sac replete with years and years of decorative folk-art treasures and keepsakes. Young Sadie calls on generations of matriarchal ancestors to find the truth about her mother while the denizens of Sugarland rise each day to holler for the dead—conscripted soldiers lost to a greedy war—in a ritual reclamation of timeless grief."

The cast of On Sugarland includes Stephanie Berry (Fantasy Island) as Evelyn, Thomas Walter Booker (Blue Bloods) as The Rowdy, Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy) as Addis, Xavier Scott Evans (Love Life) as The Rowdy, Mister Fitzgerald (The Blacklist) as The Rowdy, Josh Fulton (Everybody Black) as The Rowdy, Charisma Glasper (Russian Doll) as The Rowdy, Kai Heath (Much Ado About Nothing) as The Rowdy, Shemar Yanick Jonas (The Equalizer) as The Rowdy, Billy Eugene Jones (A Soldier's Play) as Saul, KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) as Sadie, Mariyea (bloodymessysurprised) as The Rowdy, Lizan Mitchell (Cullad Wattah) as Tisha, and Adeola Role ("Blue Bloods") as Odella.

Directed by Whitney White, On Sugarland features scenic design by Adam Rigg, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Choreography is by Raja Feather Kelly, dramaturgy is by Lauren Whitehead, and original music is by Starr Busby. Alfredo Macias will serve as Stage Manager.