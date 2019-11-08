See Montage of Richard Nelson's The Michaels at the Public Theater

The Public Theater has released a montage from The Michaels. Richard Nelson's latest installment in his Rhinebeck Panorama series is running through Sunday, December 1. Check out the footage below.

The Michaels, according to a press release, "places the audience directly into the kitchen of Rose Michael, a celebrated choreographer. Dinner is cooked, modern dances are rehearsed, and the meal is eaten — all amidst conversations about art, death, family, dance, politics, the state of America and how the world sees our country, and a host of everyday questions that make up the richness of ordinary life. With grace and depth, Nelson once again creates an intricate, moving snapshot of modern-day America."

The cast of The Michaels includes Charlotte Bydwell, Haviland Morris, Maryann Plunkett, Matilda Sakamoto, Jay O. Sanders, Brenda Wehle, and Rita Wolf (Sally Michael). Under the direction of Nelson, the creative team includes Jason Ardizzone-West (scenic design), Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss (costume design), Jennifer Tipton (lighting design), and Scott Lehrer (sound design). The production includes dance coaching by Sara Rudner based on original choreography by Dan Wagoner, and choreography consulting by Gwyneth Jones.