Meet the Cast of Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams

The cast and creatives of MCC Theater's Nollywood Dreams, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali, met the press in advance of beginning previews on March 19.

The cast features Charlie Hudson III, Nana Mensah, Sandra Okuboyejo, Ade Otukoya, Emana Rachelle, and Abena Mensah-Bonsu.

Nollywood Dreams is described as follows: "It's the 1990s and in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nollywood film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma (Okuboyejo) dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede (Mensah). When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie (Hudson), Nigeria's hottest director, she comes head-to-head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola (Rachelle). Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale (Otukoya), Nollywood's biggest heartthrob, in this hilarious new play about dreaming big."

