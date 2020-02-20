Kate Hamill's Dracula Is Among Our Top Favorites This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Dracula

Matthew Saldivar, Kelley Curran, and Kate Hamill star in Hamill's adaptation of Dracula at Classic Stage Company.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...[Kate] Hamill has reshaped the role of Renfield for herself to play, and presents her sharpest social commentary through that performance.... Hamill's message is clear: The patriarchy contaminates everything, even feminism." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Lady G

John Keating, James Russell, and Úna Clancy star in Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory at Irish Repertory Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"...Lady G is accessible, informative, and energetically performed by a quartet of actors who clearly share [Ciarán] O'Reilly's zeal in bringing the life and work of this important figure [Lady Augusta Gregory] to a new generation." Read Kenji Fujishima's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Border People

Dan Hoyle is the writer and performer of Border People, running through February 22 at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"[Dan] Hoyle is an irresistibly watchable performer, and the material is a sobering examination of life in Trump's America." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Mac Beth

The cast of Mac Beth, running through February 22 at Hunter Theater Project.

(© Ahron R. Foster)

"Beyond one shocking artistic liberty at the very end, Mac Beth is essentially just Macbeth, smartly shaved down to 90 minutes and seven actors. ...[Erica] Schmidt's smartly conceived production easily captures the wild DIY magic of the script in the hands of young performers." Read Zachary Stewart's full review of the previous production at Lucille Lortel Theatre here.

Stew

Toni Lachelle Pollitt, Portia, Kristin Dodson, and Nikkole Salter star in Stew, running through February 22 at Walkerspace.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"With humor and warmth, Stew challenges us to consider the life recipes that offer stability and comfort, and the ones that only taste like heartbreak." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

