Kate Hamill's Dracula Is Among Our Top Favorites This Week
A theatrical introduction to a seminal figure in Irish theater is another one of our picks.
With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!
Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.
Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.
RECENTLY OPENED:
"...[Kate] Hamill has reshaped the role of Renfield for herself to play, and presents her sharpest social commentary through that performance.... Hamill's message is clear: The patriarchy contaminates everything, even feminism." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"...Lady G is accessible, informative, and energetically performed by a quartet of actors who clearly share [Ciarán] O'Reilly's zeal in bringing the life and work of this important figure [Lady Augusta Gregory] to a new generation." Read Kenji Fujishima's full review here.
CLOSING SOON:
"[Dan] Hoyle is an irresistibly watchable performer, and the material is a sobering examination of life in Trump's America." Read David Gordon's full review here.
"Beyond one shocking artistic liberty at the very end, Mac Beth is essentially just Macbeth, smartly shaved down to 90 minutes and seven actors. ...[Erica] Schmidt's smartly conceived production easily captures the wild DIY magic of the script in the hands of young performers." Read Zachary Stewart's full review of the previous production at Lucille Lortel Theatre here.
"With humor and warmth, Stew challenges us to consider the life recipes that offer stability and comfort, and the ones that only taste like heartbreak." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.