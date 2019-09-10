Cast Announced for Donja R. Love's One in Two at the New Group

Casting has been announced for Donja R. Love's One in Two, a production of the New Group directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Performances begin November 19, for a run scheduled to conclude January 12 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere will star in the piece, which is described as follows: "Three young men. One of them will be chosen. They will tell 'his' story. A story they're forced to tell over and over again about his new reality and how he lives with it — until he can't."

The production will include scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Andy Jean, and lighting design by Cha See.

Love's plays also include Sugar in Our Wounds and Fireflies.