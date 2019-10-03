Atlantic for Kids Releases Photos From The Big One-Oh!

Atlantic Theater Company has released photos from its Atlantic for Kids production of The Big One-Oh!, a new musical written by Dean Pitchford (lyrics), Doug Besterman (musical), and Timothy Allen McDonald (book). It runs Saturdays and Sunday mornings through October 20.

A scene from Atlantic for Kids's The Big One-Oh!

(© Ahron Foster)

Based on Pitchford's novel, the musical is described as follows: "Charley Maplewood is about to reach a milestone: he's about to turn ten — the big one-oh! He has never been one for parties — that would require friends, which he doesn't have. Well, unless you count his monster friends, but they're only imaginary. Charley's still adjusting to his parents' divorce and his move to a completely new school. Now that he's turning ten he decides to throw a birthday party for himself, complete with a 'House of Horrors' theme. Of course things don't work out as he plans."

The cast of The Big One-Oh!

(© Ahron Foster)

The cast of The Big One-Oh! will include Aaron Banes as Charley, with Laura Axelrod, Sarah Kowalski, Thomas Prast, Austin Sanders, Heather Sawyer, Samantha Joy Singh, Daniel Soto, and Sarah Sutliff.

Aaron Banes in The Big One-Oh!

(© Ahron Foster)

MK Lawson directs and choreographs. The production features music direction by Britt Bonney, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, scenic design by Edward T. Morris, costume design by Rose Bisogno, sound design by Five Ohm Productions, puppet design by Leanne Brunn, props by Deborah Gaouette, and production stage management by Louis Markowitz.