Anna Moench's Mothers Opens Off-Broadway
The new Playwrights Realm production runs at the Duke on 42nd Street.
The Playwrights Realm opens its production of of Anna Moench's Mothers tonight at the Duke on 42nd Street.
Mothers unfolds amid a socially suffocating Mommy-and-Me-type meet-up where small talk doubles as a ruthless game of parental one-upmanship. But the passive and micro-aggressions deployed in everyday conversation are overlaid by hints that the world beyond this elitist enclave is descending into far less subtle violence. As their bourgeois safe zone abruptly becomes a war zone, all norms dictating characters' social positions — and their means of providing for and protecting their children — are upended beyond recognition. Part probing social satire, part harrowing survival tale, Mothers taps into the primal heartache of raising children in a disintegrating world.
Directed by Robert Ross Parker, the production features Maechi Aharanwa (Ariana), Jasmine Batchelor (Vick), Satomi Blair (Meg), Tina Chilip (Gladys), and Max Gordon Moore (Ty).