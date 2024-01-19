You Can Now Stream the Original Cast Recording of How to Dance in Ohio

The recording is the inaugural release of the brand-new Center Stage Records.

Center Stage Records, the brand new musical-centric label, has announced the release of the original cast recording of How to Dance in Ohio, which is currently performing at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre. You can now stream it on Spotify and Apple Music. A physical CD will be released next month. You can pre-order it here.

Based on Alexandra Shiva’s 2015 HBO documentary, How to Dance in Ohio in centered on Dr. Emilio Amigo’s therapy group for autistic teens. When Dr. Amigo decides to organize a dance as a way for his patients to practice their social skills, new opportunities and risks abound.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and direction by Sammi Cannold. All are making their Broadway debuts.

Also making their Broadway debuts are the seven autistic actors who appeared in the show’s world premiere at Syracuse Stage: Desmond Edwards plays Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] plays Caroline, Madison Kopec plays Marideth, Liam Pearce plays Drew, Imani Russell plays Mel, Conor Tague plays Tommy, and Ashley Wool plays as Jessica.

Caesar Samayoa stars as Dr. Amigo and Cristina Sastre plays his daughter Ashley Amigo. Also featured in the cast are Haven Burton as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias, Nick Gaswirth, and Melina Kalomas. Completing the cast are Jean Christian Barry, Collin Hancock, Hunter Hollingsworth, Marina Jansen, Martín Solá. Ayanna Nicole Thomas, and Marina Pires.

