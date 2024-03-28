World Premiere of The Two Hander Announces Cast

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) will continue its 27th season with the world premiere of The Two Hander by Julia Blauvelt, directed by NJ Rep artistic director SuzAnne Barabas. It will run from April 18-May 12.

Ella Dershowitz (Can You Forgive Her?) and Jill Eikenberry (LA Law) star in the play in which therapy first-timer Claire is reluctant to undergo psychotherapy. After a few sessions with Diana, her unorthodox, sharp-witted therapist, a fragile trust begins to form between the two, a trust that can easily turn into betrayal.

The creative team includes set designeer Jessica Parks, lighting designer Jill Nagle, technical director Brian Snyder, costume designer Patricia E. Doherty, and sound designer Nick Simone.