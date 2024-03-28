Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical Is Coming to Times Square

Every scene in the show is paired with a wine tasting for the audience.

New York: Nine Ounce Productions presents Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical, with book and lyrics by Jenne Wason, music by Joseph Benoit, direction by Jamibeth Margolis, and musical direction by Alec Bart. The show will run from May 8-July 25, with an opening night on May 22, at the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theatre Center.

The show is about five wine-loving women who get together every Wednesday night. They’re theoretically meeting for a book club or a yoga class, but really, they just want to indulge in wine and talk about their lives. Every scene is paired with a wine tasting for the audience, with nonalcoholic tasting options available.

The creative team also includes lighting designer Kathryn Eader and costume consultant Molly Goldberg.