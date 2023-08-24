Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, and More Cast in David Adjmi’s Stereophonic

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere of David Adjmi’s Stereophonic, which is set to begin previews at Playwrights Horizons on October 6 ahead of an official opening night on October 29. Performances are scheduled through November 19.

The play is set in a music studio in 1976 where a fledgling rock band is recording a major new album. According to a press release, “Adjmi invites audiences to be flies-on-the-wall in the studio, and the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.”

Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin, with original songs by Grammy winner Will Butler of Arcade Fire.

The cast includes Will Brill (A Case for the Existence of God) as Reg, Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future) as Charlie, Juliana Canfield (Fefu and her Friends) as Holly, Eli Gelb (Skintight) as Grover, Tom Pecinka (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box) as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Diana, and Chris Stack (Your Mother’s Copy of the Kama Sutra) as Simon.

The creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (vocal, text, and dialect coach). Erin Gioia Albrecht is the production stage manager, and Andie Burns is the assistant stage manager.