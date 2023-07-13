Watch the Official Trailer for the Final Season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney Plus has dropped the official trailer for its fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering August 9. The senior season reunites cast members from the original High School Musical film franchise, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh. Take a look at the trailer below.

Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle, season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

The upcoming season will star Joshua Bassett (“Ricky”), Sofia Wylie (“Gina”), Dara Reneé (“Kourtney”), Julia Lester (“Ashlyn”), Frankie Rodriguez (“Carlos”), Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”), and Liamani Segura (“Emmy”). Guest stars include Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”), Matthew Sato (“Mack”), Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”), and Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”), as well as Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”), Matt Cornett (“E.J.”), Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”), Joe Serafini (“Seb”), Adrian Lyles (“Jet”), and Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”).