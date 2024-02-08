Watch a Teaser for Moana 2

Disney announced that a sequel to the animated film Moana will be released in November.

Disney announced a sequel to the 2016 animated movie Moana, which starred Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. Moana 2 will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024. Watch the teaser trailer below.

In the new film, Moana and demi-god Maui return. Moana receives a call from her wayfinding ancestors and must journey to the far seas of Oceania.

The original film was directed by Ron Clements, John Musker, Don Hall, and Chris Williams. The sequel is directed by Dave Derrick Jr., making his feature film debut, and will have music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical), Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina. Foa’i and Mancina wrote music for the first film along with Lin-Manuel Miranda.