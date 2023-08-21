Vineyard Theatre to Present Scene Partners and Russian Troll Farm in Upcoming Season

Vineyard Theatre has announced details of its forthcoming 41st season, which will kick off October 26 when previews begin of the world premiere of John J. Caswell Jr.’s Scene Partners.

According to an official description: “Winter, 1985. 75-year-old Meryl ditches ice-cold Milwaukee for sunny Los Angeles, hell-bent on becoming a movie star. She’s got big dreams, a little money, and a whole lot of nerve. But will the world ever know her for who she really is? ”

Two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest will star as Meryl, and the production will be directed by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown). Caswell’s work has previously been seen in New York in Wet Brain and Man Cave. Scene Partners official opens on November 12 and is slated to run through December 3.

On January 25, 2024, previews are set to begin for Sarah Gancher’s Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy, which officially opens February 8 and is slated to run through March 3.

According to an official description, “Steve likes Masha; Masha likes Nikolai; and Egor just wants to win a microwave. It’s another day at the office for the workers of St. Petersburg’s infamous (real-life) Internet Research Agency, whose job is manipulating social media to advance Russia’s agenda at home and abroad. Set in the lead-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, office comedy meets political satire in Sarah Gancher’s shape-shifting examination of the power, seduction, and danger of a good story.”

Russian Troll Farm was previously presented in digital form during the pandemic. Darko Tresnjak is set to direct this live and in-person staging, which is produced in association with Dori Berinstein/Dramatic Forces.

