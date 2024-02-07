Two River Theater’s World Premiere of The Scarlet Letter Will Stream

Two River Theater will partner with the League of Live Stream Theater for the live stream.

Two River Theater will partner with nonprofit the League of Live Stream Theater for the first time to present the world premiere of Kate Hamill’s The Scarlet Letter via live stream. The show will be available worldwide for all matinee and evening performances from February 16-February 18.

Based on the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter showcases the strength of a woman, Hester Prynne, who will not let the rules of an unjust society define her and strives for a better life for herself and her daughter.

Shelley Butler directs the cast that includes Mary Bacon (Coal Country) as Goody Hibbins, Nikki Calonge (Life of Pi) as Pearl, Kevin Isola as Chillingworth, Keshav Moodliar as Dimmesdale, Amelia Pedlow (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as Hester Prynne, and Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Governor Hibbins.

The creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Sara Ryung Clement, lighting designer Philip Rosenberg, sound designer and composer Kate Marvin, puppet designer James Ortiz, puppetry by Will Gallacher, hair and makeup designer Roxanne De Luna, and fight and intimacy director Rocío Mendez.

Tickets for the live stream are $49 and are available here.