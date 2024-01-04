Trey Curtis to Star in Hamilton on Broadway

Trey Curtis will step into the title role of Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway run of Hamilton, which has played to sold-out houses at the Richard Rodgers Theatre since 2015. The story was first reported in Variety. Exact dates for the takeover have not been revealed. Miguel Cervantes, who led the Broadway cast of Hamilton for the show’s 2021 return from the pandemic shutdown, is currently listing on the show’s website as playing the role.

Curtis has a long history with Hamilton, having first performed in the show in 2019 for a special limited run in Puerto Rico. He has also been a part of runs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Melbourne, and Manila.

His debut album as a recording artist, You Happy?, is available on streaming platforms. Curtis is also the creator of the Revival Series, a collection of hip-hop remixes of Broadway musicals. You can watch him do Ragtime here.

Based on the Ron Chernow biography of America’s first Treasury Secretary, Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Thomas Kail directed the production, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler TheaterMania’s review of the Broadway production calls it “nothing short of a masterpiece, destined to change Broadway forever.”