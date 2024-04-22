Tony Awards Administration Determines Additional Eligibility for Shows

The productions discussed included The Notebook, Water for Elephants, The Who’s Tommy, The Outsiders, and Lempicka.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met for the third time to confirm the eligibility status of eight Broadway productions for the 77th Annual Tony Awards, recognizing the 2023-2024 season. The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is Thursday, April 25 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30.

The committee made the following determinations:

Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Notebook.

Ben Stanton and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work in The Notebook.

Isabelle McCalla and Grant Gustin will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Water for Elephants.

Bradley King and David Bengali will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on Water for Elephants.

Ali Louis Bourzgui will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in The Who’s Tommy.

David Korins and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on The Who’s Tommy.

Steve Margoshes and Rick Fox will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on The Who’s Tommy.

Des McAnuff will be considered eligible in the Best Direction of a Musical category for his work on The Who’s Tommy.

Brody Grant will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in The Outsiders.

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on The Outsiders.

Eden Espinosa will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Lempicka.

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical for their work on Lempicka.

Chip Zien will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Harmony.

Beowulf Boritt and Batwin + Robin will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Harmony.

James Monroe Iglehart and Taran Killam will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their performances in Monty Python’s Spamalot.

Appropriate will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will be considered eligible as author.

Sarah Paulson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Appropriate.

Betsy Aidem will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance in Prayer for the French Republic.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.