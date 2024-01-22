Tina Howe’s Final Play to Run at HERE

Where Women Go is the first production from the Tent.

The Tent Theater Company, in association with Concord Theatricals, has announced the premiere production of Tina Howe’s final play, Where Women Go, running February 9-25 at HERE Mainstage. Opening night is scheduled for February 14.

Where Women Go was originally commissioned by Concord Theatricals, who partnered with the Tent to present an extended reading in April 2023. The mission of the Tent, founded by co-artistic directors Tim Sanford and Aimée Hayes last year, is to nurture, support, and advocate for elder American playwrights and cross-disciplinary theater makers, foster connections among them, and promote their artistry and wellness to the larger community. Howe (Coastal Disturbances, Pride’s Crossing) was one of the Tent’s founding writers.

The play comprises three one-acts for a diverse cast of women of various ages, and features spontaneous group singing, bizarre food, a zither, a silent man wearing a parachute, and an awakening from absurdity to abundance, from kindness to connection. It tracks the journey of a recently widowed New Yorker who visits a dermatologist when herbs unaccountably sprout from her legs.

Directed by the Tent co-artistic director Aimée Hayes, the production will feature Almeria Campbell, Brenda Currin, Jessica DiGiovanni, Peter Ganim, Breezy Leigh, Matthew Maguire, Tirol Palmer, Yessenia Rivas, and Yeena Sung. The design team includes scenic designer Taylor Friel, lighting designer Joey Moro, sound designer Lola Basiliere, and costume designer Heather Freedman. Music direction is by Simone Allen. The dramaturg is Garrett Anderson.

Howe died this past August at the age of 85.