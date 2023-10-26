The Who’s Tommy Returning to Broadway in March 2024

Following a record-setting run at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, The Who’s Tommy will return to Broadway beginning March 8, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre. The revival will officially open on March 28.

This new production finds original creators Pete Townshend (book and score) and Des McAnuff (book and direction) reimagining the show for contemporary audiences. The creative team also includes Lorin Latarro (choreographer), Ron Melrose (music supervision and additional arrangements), Rick Fox (musical direction and additional orchestrations), David Korins (set), Peter Nigrini (projections), Sarafina Bush (costumes), Amanda Zieve (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Charles LaPointe (wig and hair design).

The Who’s legendary 1969 rock opera features songs like “Pinball Wizard,” “See Me, Feel Me,” and “I’m Free,” among many others. This production is described as follows: “After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.”

The original Broadway production of The Who’s Tommy earned McAnuff the 1993 Tony Award for Best Score and McAnuff that year’s Tony for Best Direction. The Chicago mounting of the new revival earned nine Jefferson Awards.

Casting will be announced at a later date. In Chicago, the company was led by Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy), Alison Luff (Mrs. Walker), Adam Jacobs (Captain Walker), Bobby Conte (Cousin Kevin), Christina Sajous (Acid Queen), and John Ambrosino (Uncle Ernie).