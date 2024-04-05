The Outsiders Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released Next Month

The new Broadway musical is slated to open April 11.

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced that the Broadway cast recording of The Outsiders will be available digitally on May 22, and the physical CD will drop June 28. Three songs have already been released, which you can enjoy here.

Based on the S.E. Hinton young adult novel about a circle of working-class Tulsa “greasers” and their encounters with the bourgeois “socs” of the south side, The Outsiders is currently in previews at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Opening night is set for April 11.

The show features new music by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, Tony Award winner for the orchestrations of Moulin Rouge!

The Outsiders cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit, Kevin William Paul as Bob and Dan Berry as Paul. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Julián Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

You can pre-order the cast album and pre-save it on a variety of streaming platforms here.

And while you wait for May 22, you can enjoy this music video for the song “Stay Gold.”