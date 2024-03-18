The Notebook to Get an Original Broadway Cast Recording

The album will be released by Atlantic Records on April 19.

Atlantic Records has announced the upcoming release of the original Broadway cast recording of The Notebook, the new musical with a score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and based on the film and Nicholas Sparks novel. The album will be released on Friday, April 19 and is available for pre-order here.

The song “Leave the Light On,” performed by Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton) as Middle Noah, is out now as a single. Watch an in-studio performance video featuring Vasquez below.

The Notebook is currently running at the Schoenfeld Theatre. In addition to music and lyrics by Michaelson, The Notebook features a book by Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us), direction by Michael Greif (Rent) and Schele Williams (The Wiz), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

The cast includes Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, and Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace, and Charlie Webb.