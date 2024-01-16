The Great Gatsby Will Come to Broadway, Led by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada

The recent Paper Mill Playhouse production of the new musical The Great Gatsby will transfer to the Broadway Theatre beginning March 29. Opening night is set for April 25.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay) The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley.

Leading the company will be the stars of the Paper Mill tryout, Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan as Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy.

The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howalnd, orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, and music production by Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.

Of the Paper Mill production, our critic said “Well Old Sports, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the finished product ultimately lays an East Egg.” Nonetheless, it was sold out before its first preview and became the highest-grossing show in Paper Mill history.

The Paper Mill mounting also starred Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, Stanley W. Mathis as Meyer Wolfsheim, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Lauryn Adams, Raymond Edward Baynard, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Austin Colby, Colin Cunliffe, Natalie Charle Ellis, Curtis Holland, Brianna Kim, Dariana Mullen, Pascal Pastrana, Mariah Reives, Julio Rey, Dan Rosales, Maya Sistruck, Jake Trammel, Jake Urban, Tanairi Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Complete casting for Broadway will be announced in the coming weeks.

This Gatsby is unrelated to the musical written by Florence Welch of the band Florence the Machine, Thomas Bartlett, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), which will play a pre-Broadway run at American Repertory Theatre beginning May 25.