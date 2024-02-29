The Choir of Man Announces Cast for Chicago Run

International show The Choir of Man has announced its Chicago cast, featuring a mix of Chicago area natives and The Choir of Man veterans from the UK. Part party and part concert, The Choir of Man is a theater experience featuring pop, classic rock, folk melodies, pub anthems, singalongs, tap dance, and poetic meditations. The show will run March 27-May 26 at the Apollo Theater.

The cast of The Choir of Man includes Marc Akinfolarin, Paul Deegan, RJ Griffith, Ifan Gwilym-Jones, Norton James, Cal T King, George Knapper, Benji Lord, Mark Loveday, Shane McDaid, Kristian Morse, David Shute, and Kevin James Sievert.

The live band includes Rafe Bradford (bass), Seth Pae (violin, viola, keys), Scott Simon (drums), and Kelan M. Smith (guitar, banjo, mandolin).

First presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and since performed at venues around the world, The Choir of Man was created by Andrew Kay (Soweto Gospel Choir, Bluey’s Big Play) and Nic Doodson (The Magnets), with lead producers Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, Scott Prisand, and Matthew Weaver (Rock of Ages) and the Everywhere Group. The music is arranged and orchestrated by the show’s musical supervisor Jack Blume, while dialogue takes the form of spoken word monologues written by performance poet Ben Norris. The movement direction and choreography is by original cast member and tap dancer Freddie Huddleston.

Also in the creative team are scenic designer Oli Townsend, costume designer and co-scenic designer Verity Sadler, lighting designer Richard Dinnen, sound designer Sten Severson, resident associate director Norton James, and resident musical director Michael McBride.