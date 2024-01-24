The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards Will Be Held NYU Skirball Center

The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, presented by NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc., will take place on Monday, May 20, at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

The nominations for the awards will be announced Friday, April 26 and the “Meet the Nominees” press event will take on Monday, May 6. This year’s cut-off for nominators to see eligible shows is April 25.

The Chita Rivera Awards celebrate dance and choreographic excellence. Nominators consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in productions on Broadway and off-Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2023-2024 season.

As was the case last year, the off-Broadway honors won’t have competitive categories with nominees and will be chosen by the awarding committee, which this year includes chair Sylviane Gold, Gary Chryst, Robert LaFosse, Donna McKechnie, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams, and Desmond Richardson. The awards for Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater, and Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program, which over the years has awarded over $4.5 million to over 500 dancers attending 50 of the most prestigious college dance programs in the country.

This year’s Broadway nominating committee includes chair Wendy Federman, Melinda Atwood, Caitlin Carter, Gary Chryst, Don Correia, Jamie deRoy, Sandy Duncan, Peter Filichia, Dr. Louis Galli, Sylviane Gold, Jonathan Herzog, Jim Kierstead, Robert La Fosse, Joe Lanteri, Donna McKechnie, Michael Milton, Mary Beth O’Connor, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams, Desmond Richardson, Andy Sandberg, and Randy Skinner. The film nominating committee includes chair Jonathan C. Herzog, Steven Caras, Wilhelmina Frankfurt, Mary Beth O’Connor, and Andy Sandberg.