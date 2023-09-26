Taran Killam, Alex Brightman Join Monty Python’s Spamalot Broadway Revival

Taran Killam and Alex Brightman will round out the principal company of the new Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot, according to EW.

Killam will open the show as Lancelot, with his run taking place October 31-January 7 (opening night is November 16). Brightman, who played Lancelot at the Kennedy Center, enters the cast on January 9. He is currently in The Shark Is Broken, which closes on November 19.

They join James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Michael Urie as Sir Robin, Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Ethan Slater as the Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

“Lovingly ripped off” from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez. The original production (across from the St. James at the Shubert Theatre) was directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, and won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Musical.

The revival, which originated at the Kennedy Center earlier this year, is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, with scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music direction by John Bell.