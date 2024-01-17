Sweeney Todd Announces Temporary Casting for Lead Roles

The full schedule until Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster start performances on February 9 has been released.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford completed their runs in Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on January 14. Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster start performances as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett on February 8. The standbys and understudies will be playing the lead roles until they join the cast, and the production announced the cast schedule for all performances January 17-February 8 via Instagram.

Nicholas Christopher will play Sweeney Todd for all Wednesday-Saturday performances. Christopher will also play Pirelli for Sunday performances. Paul-Jordan Jansen will play Sweeney Todd for all Sunday performances.

Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) will play Mrs. Lovett for all evening performances and DeLaney Westfall will play the role for Wednesday and Saturday matinees.

Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day) will play Pirelli for all evening performances. Daniel Torres (The Music Man) will play the role for Wednesday and Saturday matinees.

Sweeney Todd has a score by Stephen Sondheim with a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond. This production is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Steven Hoggett.