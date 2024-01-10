Steppenwolf to Present World Premiere of A Home What Howls

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere of A Home What Howls (or The House What Was Ravine) by Matthew Paul Olmos and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker. The play is a poetic look at displacement and youth activism and will run from February 7-March 2 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell.

The cast includes ensemble member Tim Hopper, Charín Álvarez, Leslie Sophia Pérez, Isabel Quintero, and Eddie Torres.

In Matthew Paul Olmos’s world premiere is a modern myth drawn from the real-life struggles of displaced communities, Soledad Vargas is in the city, fighting for her family’s right to live on their land. When hope starts to dwindle, how far will she go, and what will she be forced to leave behind?

The production team includes scenic designer Lauren Nichols, costume designer Uriel Gómez, lighting designer Lindsey Lyddan, sound designer Peter Clare, original music composer April Dawn Guthrie, fight choreographer and intimacy consultant Maya Vinice Prentiss, vocal coach Kate DeVore, music consultant Mike Przygoda, and dramaturg Bryar Barborka.