Steppenwolf Announces 2024-25 Season, Featuring Noises Off

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, under the leadership of artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis and executive director Brooke Flanagan, announced its 2024-25 season. The 49th season includes five Steppenwolf Membership Series productions presented at Steppenwolf’s expanded campus, which includes three theaters: the in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, the Downstairs Theater, and the intimate 1700 Theater.

The season will kick off with Tony Award-winning ensemble member Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County) directing Michael Frayn’s classic comedy Noises Off, running September 12-October 27 in the Downstairs Theater. The play is presented in a co-production with Geffen Playhouse, where ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney serves as artistic director. Steppenwolf’s take on the farce features ensemble members Audrey Francis, Francis Guinan, Ora Jones, James Vincent Meredith, and Karen Rodriguez.

The season continues with the world premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu’s Leroy and Lucy, directed by Awoye Timpo (The Homecoming Queen), running October 24-December 15 in the Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. Featuring live music, ensemble member Jon Michael Hill (Pass Over) stars in this tale of a musician and a stranger who meet at a crossroads on a dark Mississippi night.

Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things) helms Sam Shepard’s Fool For Love, running January 30, 2025-March 16, 2025 in the Downstairs Theater.

The Chicago premiere of The Book of Grace by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog), directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (Thoughts of a Colored Man), and featuring ensemble member Glenn Davis (King James) will run March 27, 2025-May 18, 2025 in the Ensemble Theater.

The season concludes with the Chicago premiere of Noah Diaz’s You Will Get Sick, running June 5, 2025-July 13, 2025 in the Downstairs Theater. Artistic Director Audrey Francis directs an ensemble cast which includes Cliff Chamberlain (The Minutes), Amy Morton (August: Osage County), and Namir Smallwood (Pass Over).

Steppenwolf’s LookOut Series will continue to present work in the 1700 Theater. LookOut will shortly announce their lineup, which will include new work from Chicago theater legends, a recurring musical theater-themed drag show, solo showcases from Chicago comedians, evenings of local music, and more.