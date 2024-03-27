Starlight Express Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Limited Edition Zoetrope

The original cast recording of Starlight Express will be released on a special collector’s 1LP Zoetrope on June 7.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the first performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express, highlights from the original cast recording will be released on a special collector’s 1LP Zoetrope on June 7.

The release coincides with a new production of Starlight Express, opening June 8 at the specially built Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Each side, designed by Zoetrope specialist Drew Tetz, will animate with the rotation of the vinyl when exposed to the right light conditions or captured on a phone.

The limited edition Zoetrope will feature the original cast of Starlight Express including Stephanie Lawrence, Frances Ruffelle, Jess Shankley, Jeffrey Daniel, and Ray Shell. Songs include “AC/DC,” “Rolling Stock,” “Light at the End of the Tunnel,” and “Starlight Express,” plus a special bonus track from the 1992 re-launch of the show in London. The musical is about a child’s train set that magically comes to life. It opened at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre in 1984.

The Zoetrope will be available via Record Store & Sound of Vinyl and can be pre-ordered here.