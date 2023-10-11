St. Ann’s Warehouse Presents American Premiere of Life & Times of Michael K

The show was critically acclaimed at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and won the Scotsman Fringe First Award.

St. Ann’s Warehouse will present the American premiere of Life & Times of Michael K, the Baxter Theatre Centre / Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus puppet theater production adapted from J.M. Coetzee’s 1983 award-winning novel. The show will run November 29-December 23.

South African director Lara Foot adapted the novel in collaboration with the Tony Award-winning Handspring Puppet Company (War Horse).