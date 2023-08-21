See Video From the New Italian Production of The Phantom of the Opera

In July, audiences in Trieste’s Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia were treated to a new staging of The Phantom of the Opera, the immensely popular stage musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart, and Richard Stilgoe that just ended its unprecedented Broadway run. Presented in English, it featured Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl) and a flaming chandelier. The production was such a success that it is slated to perform an encore engagement at Milan’s Teatro Archimboldi October 11-22. You can see a trailer here: