See Renée Elise Goldsberry and the Cast of Public Works’ The Tempest in Rehearsal

Benjamin Velez’s new musical adaptation of Shakespeare plays the Delacorte in Central Park August 27 – September 3.

tempestreh 0136rr
Jo Lampert and Renée Elise Goldsberry rehearse for Public Works’ The Tempest.
(© Joan Marcus)

The Public Theater has released rehearsal photos from the forthcoming Public Works musical The Tempest. Based on what is widely perceived as Shakespeare’s farewell play, and with new music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez, The Tempest stars Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry as Prospero, the magician and exiled Duke of Milan.

The company of The Tempest rehearses ahead of the August 27 opening at the Delacorte Theater.
(© Joan Marcus)

As with previous Public Works productions, It also features a giant chorus drawn from the community. Laurie Woolery directs, with choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher.

Company members of The Tempest rehearse.
(© Joan Marcus)

The Tempest will perform August 27 – September 3. It is the final show in the Delacorte before a major renovation which is set to take over a year.

Public Works: The Tempest

Performances begin: August 27, 2023

