See Renée Elise Goldsberry and the Cast of Public Works’ The Tempest in Rehearsal

The Public Theater has released rehearsal photos from the forthcoming Public Works musical The Tempest. Based on what is widely perceived as Shakespeare’s farewell play, and with new music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez, The Tempest stars Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry as Prospero, the magician and exiled Duke of Milan.

As with previous Public Works productions, It also features a giant chorus drawn from the community. Laurie Woolery directs, with choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher.

The Tempest will perform August 27 – September 3. It is the final show in the Delacorte before a major renovation which is set to take over a year.