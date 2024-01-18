Second Stage Will Present World Premiere of Alexis Scheer’s Breaking the Story

Second Stage Theater will present the world premiere production of a new play by Alexis Scheer called Breaking the Story. The production, which will be directed by Jo Bonney, will begin performances on May 15, with an official opening on June 4, at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater.

Scheer returns to Second Stage where her play, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, premiered in 2019 in a co-production with WP Theater. This is Bonney’s fifth production for Second Stage, where her directing credits include Lynn Nottage’s By the Way, Meet Vera Stark.

Breaking the Story is a darkly comedic drama about the cost of war. Foreign war correspondent Marina has just returned from a particularly bloody conflict, and is considering staying home for good, alongside her cameraman turned lover. With her closest friends and family gathered on the eve of her lifetime achievement award ceremony, she decides to elope, but as Marina tries to take hold of her life, she’s forced to reckon with the hold war has on her.

Casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.