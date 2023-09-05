Saw The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw to Play Off-Broadway

Saw The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw will begin off-Broadway preview performances at the AMT Theater on September 16 ahead of an official opening night October 1. Performances are scheduled through January 1.

A send-up of the 2004 horror film (now in its 10th iteration) about a sadistic killer who devises deadly games for his victims, Saw The Musical has been described as, “a love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids)” and “Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q.” Cooper Jordan created the concept and is lead producer.

Saw The Musical features a book by Zoe Ann Jordan and music & lyrics by Patrick Spencer & Anthony De Angelis. Stephanie Rosenberg directs, with music direction by Leigh Pomeranz.

The cast features Bart Shatto as Gordon, Adam Parbhoo as Adam, Jill Owen as Amanda/Alli/Jigsaw, and Donnell Johnson as voiceover for Detective Tapp. Additional cast members are Danny Durr, Gabrielle Goodman, Patrick Voss Davis, James Lynch, Thomas Skea, Morgan Traud, and Jessica Morilak.

The creative team includes Ryan Gravett (sound designer), Katie Reif (associate sound designer), Dan Renkin (fight director), Sarah Thurmond (production manager), and Gabrielle P. Guagenti (production stage manager).

Saw The Musical contains mature content and is not recommended for children under 16.