Sasha Velour, Johnny Cash on Tap for New Season at La Jolla Playhouse

See what’s coming to the theater in San Diego next year.

La Jolla Playhouse has announced its selections for its 2024-2025 season, which begins next summer.

Up first is the world premiere of director Des McAnuff’s latest, the Johnny Cash-June Carter biomusical The Ballad of Johnny and June. Written by McAnuff and Robert Cary, the musical runs May/June 2024 and includes all of Cash’s beloved hits.

Next up is Derecho, a personal and political drama about two sisters by Noelle Viñas, which is directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg and in the summer of 2024. Also that summer is Sasha Velour and Moisés Kaufman’s Sasha Velour: A Drag Spectacular.

Eboni Booth’s off-Broadway hit Primary Trust will run in the fall of 2024, under the direction of Knud Adams, with Anna Ouyang Moench’s Your Local Theater Presents: A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, Again, directed by Les Waters, coming just in time for the holiday season. Finally, winter 2025 will see the world premiere of the new Joe DiPietro, Daniel J. Watts, Crystal Monee Hall musical 3 Summers of Lincoln.

Casting for each production is still to be announced.