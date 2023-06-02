Roundabout to Rename American Airlines Theatre for Late Leader Todd Haimes

Roundabout Theatre Company will honor the life and work of its late artistic director by renaming the American Airlines Theatre in his honor. The Todd Haimes Theatre will be officially unveiled during the 2023-2024 season.

Haimes died on April 19 at the age of 66 following a decades-long battle with osteosarcoma. He led Roundabout for decades, leading the company to its first Broadway home on 42nd Street with the restoration of the historic Selwyn Theatre, which was subsequently renamed for American Airlines. It reopened in 2000 with The Man Who Came To Dinner, starring Nathan Lane and Jean Smart. Through the years, the American Airlines Theatre has provided space for Roundabout’s extensive education programs and career training initiatives, and on stage has been home to Tony Award-winning and -nominated productions of Big River (2003), The Pajama Game (2006), On the Twentieth Century (2015), Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2016), A Soldier’s Play (2020), and Trouble in Mind (2021).

The renaming was spearheaded by Board members Katheryn Patterson Kempner, Lawrence Kaplen, and Thomas E. Tuft through leadership gifts to the Todd Haimes Fund for Artistic Excellence, which was created in 2003. Additional gifts to the fund will help support Roundabout’s current programs and planned renovations to the venue in 2025.

Broadway marquees were dimmed in Haimes’s honor on June 1.